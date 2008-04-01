Custom Search

Tuesday, April 01, 2008

Poetry, Poesie, Verse & Line....

If Only It Could Be National Poetry Month All of the Time!




If you're looking for a one stop internet resource to help you celebrate National Poetry Month, the Academy of American Poets have you covered. Poems, biographies of well loved verse technicians, poetry writing instruction, essays on the craft and other articles are just some of the poetic offerings available at Poets.org.

More NPM fun:

Farrar, Straus and Giroux's National Poetry Month blog:

April Poem-A-Day Challenge with Robert Lee Brewer

  • Prompts
  • Poems
  • Fun

(You can view my daily poetry posts in honor of National Poetry Month at Chocolate and Other Poems. Wish me luck and fortitude, better yet, post a poem of your own in the comments section.)

