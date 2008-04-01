Poetry, Poesie, Verse & Line....

If you're looking for a one stop internet resource to help you celebrate National Poetry Month, the Academy of American Poets have you covered. Poems, biographies of well loved verse technicians, poetry writing instruction, essays on the craft and other articles are just some of the poetic offerings available at Poets.org.
More NPM fun:
Farrar, Straus and Giroux's National Poetry Month blog:
- Of course, we had to bring you a new ringtone, recorded just for you by one of FSG's most illustrious poets;
- More audio of some of greatest poets, including a long-time FSGer who somehow managed to escape recording for us last year, even though he had a new book out;
- A whole week devoted exclusively to poetry in translation;
- All-new downloadable posters (guaranteed to brighten up even the saddest cubicle), guest bloggers, and giveaways.
- Prompts
- Poems
- Fun
(You can view my daily poetry posts in honor of National Poetry Month at Chocolate and Other Poems. Wish me luck and fortitude, better yet, post a poem of your own in the comments section.)
