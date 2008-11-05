"Our stories are singular, but our destiny is shared...." -- President Elect Obama during his Election '08 Acceptance Speech

I wrote this in response to the email I received from Senator Obama via the Obama for America site . I'm sure many of you received the same message. This is a great day!
Dear President Elect Obama:
Thank you for your thoughtful appreciation. You have made a positive difference in the lives of many with your campaign. I hope that the paradigm shift we've begun to see--in the way our nation's citizens view their role in their government and in the world, continues to grow in a positive an proactive direction.
Your election has touched the hearts and minds of my son (10 years old) and my daughter (9 years old). They watched the polling reports last night with the enthusiasm of an avid sports fan. A few months ago, when I mentioned to my son that he could one day run for President, he responded, "I don't know if I want that job." Which coming from him means, I don't think that job opening is available to me. ( I'm working on helping him see the glass as half full rather than half empty.) Last night, after ABC announced you would be our 44th President, he asked, "Do you have to be married to be president?" It's become a possible reality to him, rather than an impossible dream. My daughter beams with pride whenever we discuss your election. (She plans to be a singer and a cheerleader, so politics aren't on her to do list at the moment.) I thank you for your courage, fortitude and vision, and I wish you the best during your term as President of the United States of America. May there be many more promising firsts in our nation's future.
Sincerely,
Desiré Hendricks
