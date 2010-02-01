Writing Inspiration In February

Romance, adventure and controversy (read conflict) are the key ingredients of great storytelling. They also feature in the events and holidays associated with the month of February. The month offers a treasure trove of inspiration for writers seeking ideas. Holidays and historic events, Presidents' Day, Valentine's Day, Mardi Gras, the Valentines Day Massacre and the assassination of Malcom X, mark the days of February. Here are a few links to previous February posts to get the ink flowing.
