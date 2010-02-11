Thursday, February 11, 2010
Writing Roundup: Romance Writers, This Is Your Season
In recent years, romance fiction has become one of the hottest selling book genres. In 2008, romance fiction dominated books sales generating $1.37 billion despite the general downward trend in booksales. The subgenres of titles found under the romance category have also exploded. Science-fiction, paranormal, mystery thriller, historical, christian, and other romance subgenres allow authors to craft romance novels that capture the imaginations and inspire the hearts of readers.
I enjoy a mixture of themes when I'm reading romance. I get bored with a standard boy meets girl, boy loses girl, girl and boy reconcile romance plot--unless its exceptionally well written. The romance authors that I enjoy most write paranormal and action adverture romance. Diana Gabaldon, Charlaine Harris, L. A. Banks, and Sherrilyn Kenyon all write smart romances with unexpected plot twists. They also fill their books with well imagined and crafted characters. Romance writing may be fun, but it also requires the same hardwork and attention to detail as other genres. My favorite authors' understanding of this show in their ability to craft characters which capture readers' imaginations and consistently maintain several interesting storylines in their very popular series.
Whatever your romance style, enjoy your season and if you're feeling inspired, write one.
Here a few of my most recent romance reads:
The Devil Inside (Morgan Kingsley, Exorcist, Book 1)
An Echo in the Bone: A Novel (Outlander)
Bad Blood (Crimson Moon, Book 1)
Switch
Check out these resources for romance writers:
Romance Writers of America
Writing a Romance Novel for Dummies
WOW! Women on Writing--Issue No. 37: Romance Writing
Posted by Desiré Hendricks at 10:54 AM
Labels: paranormal, reading, romance, romance writers of america, science fiction, writing
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment