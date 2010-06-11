Friday, June 11, 2010
E-Book Market Current Events
Is it worth the price?
E-books are convenient for a person like me who tends to read multiple texts at the same time. I also spend alot of time on the go, so having the option of reading via laptop, e-reader or other mobile device really appeals to me; it allows me to maintain a portable library.
That said, I do not want to get locked into one retailer for my e-book purchases. I have to admit some confusion regarding which option, Sony e-reader, Nook or Kindle, etc., will give me the most bang for my buck. The cross platform options have improved but they are still not optimal.
The big guys, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Apple, want to corner the e-book market, or at least, control it in some measure. As a consumer and self publisher, I find the prospect of any of them managing to accomplish this goal extremely unpleasant. Check out this story: eBook Market Needs Transparency, and Fast at Digital Book World.
What do you think? Do you read e-books? If so, which e-reader or portable devices do you recommend?
