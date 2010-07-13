Week Three
Week three of our Word Scramble Tournament has begun, with Literary Puzzler challenging you to create as many words as possible from a set of seven letters.
The RulesThe letters for the current week are listed below, along with the letters of previous weeks for tournament newcomers:
- Each week, Puzzler will give you a list of seven letters.
- See how many words you can make with three or more letters each.
- You'll receive one point for each three-letter word; two points for each four-letter word; three points for each five-letter word; four points for each six-letter word; and five points for each seven-letter word.
- Your score will be cumulative across the four weeks, and you can enter your words for any week of the tournament until its final closing date.
- The first-place winner will receive twelve Scoreboard points; the second-place winner will receive eight Scoreboard points; the third-place winner will receive four Scoreboard points.
Week Three: S R A N O G ESend your words to Puzzler by Sunday noon, Pacific daylight time, each week. The names of the winners will be announced at the end of the tournament. To view the current Puzzler Scoreboard, click here.
Week Two: A L M E S N O
Week One: N T A I R E S
