Wednesday, September 29, 2010

Dayton Literary Peace Prize Winners Announced

When reading this post, "Dayton Literary Peace Prize Winners Announced" on the Utne Reader Great Writing Blog, I came across a great quote about the nature of reading. The writer is commenting on one of the prize winners, The Book of Night Women.
The Book of Night WomenThis is work of the most supreme literary quality, daring to transform languageinto such an original realm that readers come away haunted, short of breath, and staggered with the sort of visceral impact that reminds us why we read: Not merely to understand other lives or worlds, but to feel them.




Check out the full list of winners and runner-ups at the Dayton Literary Peace Prize website. I know I'll be adding a few of these books to my towering ToBe Read pile.

