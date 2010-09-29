Check out the full list of winners and runner-ups at the Dayton Literary Peace Prize website. I know I'll be adding a few of these books to my towering ToBe Read pile.
Wednesday, September 29, 2010
Dayton Literary Peace Prize Winners Announced
When reading this post, "Dayton Literary Peace Prize Winners Announced" on the Utne Reader Great Writing Blog, I came across a great quote about the nature of reading. The writer is commenting on one of the prize winners, The Book of Night Women.
Check out the full list of winners and runner-ups at the Dayton Literary Peace Prize website. I know I'll be adding a few of these books to my towering ToBe Read pile.
Check out the full list of winners and runner-ups at the Dayton Literary Peace Prize website. I know I'll be adding a few of these books to my towering ToBe Read pile.
Posted by Desiré Hendricks at 9:18 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment