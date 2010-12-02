How to Write When Burn Out Is Trending Toward Combustion

It's been a while since I've posted. I outlined two potential posts, and they're sitting in my notebook waiting for the polish. If I'm honest, I need to dig a little deeper, to organize myself more effectively and put this blog near the top of my to do list--with my current course work, the kids
, the job that pays for my day to day, etc. If I'm honest, I also have to admit that I'm a bit burnt. Like when you're running that last interval in your workout--digging deep to squeeze out a little more speed and get your knees a little higher--all without twisting your ankle on the landing.
As luck would have it, I came across a most excellent post from Freelance Writing Jobs, "Writing is Like Sex." Attention grabbing isn't? Well, it also provided me with a much needed dose of laughter. I think I'll be able to finish up those other two posts now.
Write On....
On My Book Shelf
When Celeste Temple sets out to learn why her fiancee has jilted her, she stumbles upon a bloody mystery.The mystery has a most "unnatural" process at its center. She determines to discover its origin while bringing her erstwhile fiancee to justice for his undeserved mistreatment of her.
Dahlquist weaves a twisting, science-fiction mystery that brings readers to the edge of their expectations then makes them consider new ones. The story is wild, sensual and an intellectual exercise. If you want to explore steampunk fiction, these books are a great place to start.
