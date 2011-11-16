Outliers: The Story of Success by Malcolm Gladwell
My rating: 4 of 5 stars
Every manager and aspiring executive needs to read this book. Malcom Gladwell provides real life examples that illustrate how our natural and cultural legacies affect our material and social success. Reading this book will assist you with successfully confronting your past and shaping your future. Outliers also provides insights with the potential to allow change agents to progressively shape their organizations and the people who work for them. The book does not accomplish this by offering a road map to success; Outliers encourages personal and organizational change by allowing us to shift the way we think about the path to success.
