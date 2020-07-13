Reply 14/07/2020

How to Write Articles in Six Easy Steps Look for my six part article writing series, How to Write Articles in Six Easy Steps , starting this week. A new step will appear each Thur...

How to Write Articles in Six Easy Steps: The Writing Process and Pre-writing The Writing Process is a relatively straight forward six step process: 1. Prewriting 2. Draft 3. Revision 4. Edit 5. Proofread 6. Publish Th...

Tips and Take Aways: Freelancing is a Business If you plan to pursue writing and specifically, freelance writing as your sole source of income, you need to write a business plan. Joining...

Bonsais, minimarshmallows and Lilliput Writing Prompt Why are we fascinated with things in miniature? Some things are made smaller to make them playthings or more accessible to ...

