INVESTMENT IN YOUR COUNTRY?

Barr. P.O Williams.
Address: 33 St James's Square, London SW1Y 4JS.
This may not be the most ideal form of introduction since we have not had the privilege of meeting each other before now.
I am Barrister Patrick O. Williams a Solicitor at law base in UK.
I want to invest US$70.5M base on your advice in your country. Please get back to me with your residential or company address, your full name including your direct phone numbers if you are interested for further directive. Everything concerning the fund and investment will be done legally. All I need is your sincerity.
I await your response urgently.
Thanks and God bless you.
