Tips and Take Aways: Freelancing is a Business If you plan to pursue writing and specifically, freelance writing as your sole source of income, you need to write a business plan. Joining...

Random House Modern Library~100 Best Novels Tips and Take Aways Every writer started as a voracious reader. We all have our favorites. As you peruse the top 100 booklists which end e...

NYTimes.com: Scan This Book! Scan This Book! By KEVIN KELLY Published: May 14, 2006 The dream is an old one: to have in one place all knowledge, past and present. All b...

Book Reviews Writer Mama~How to Raise A Writing Career Alongside Your Kids Q & A with Author, Diana Abu-Jaber For the Love of Letters ~ Samara O...

13th century text hides words of Archimedes This story was sent to you by: Desire -------------------- 13th century text hides words of Archimedes -------------------- The pages of a m...

Strunk and White: The Elements of Style Use the active voice . The active voice is usually more direct and vigorous than the passive: I shall always remember my first visit to B...

Domain Authority 50 for your website - Guaranteed Service We`ll get your website to have Domain Authority 50 or we`ll refund you every cent for only 150 usd, you`ll have DA50 for your website, g...

Poetry, Poesie, Verse & Line.... If Only It Could Be National Poetry Month All of the Time! If you're looking for a one stop internet resource to help you celebrate Nati...

re: need unique domains backlinks hi there Do you mean that you want 1 backlinks from 1 domain? unique domains links like this? yes, we offer that here https://str8cr...