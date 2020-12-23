re: I need to make a website`s ranks go down

Whitehat monthly plans for blogger.com hi there After checking your website SEO metrics and ranks, we determined that you can get a real boost in ranks an$ visibility by using...

Tips and Take Aways: Freelancing is a Business If you plan to pursue writing and specifically, freelance writing as your sole source of income, you need to write a business plan. Joining...

Life is a series of balancing acts Word for the Week e·qui·lib·ri·um (plural e·qui·lib·ri·ums or e·qui·lib·ri·a) noun Definition: 1. bodily balance: a physical state ...

Writing, War and Conscience Quotes for the Week "A memorandum is written not to inform the reader but to protect the writer." Dean Gooderham Acheson &q...

Slate Article: The Novel, 2.0 book blitz The Novel, 2.0 Will the Internet change fiction as we know it? By Walter Kirn and Gary Shteyngart Updated Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2...