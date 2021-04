Rank pharma or adult sites with blackhat SEO Special Blackhat plans for special website needs https://blackhatseoservices.tk/ http://blackhatseoservices.tk/unsubs...

Quote from "A Love Song for Bobby Long" Bobby Long defines procrastinate: "Procrastinate--to drag one's ass in such a pathetic manner as to insure ones place in life as a...

Interesting Quote-Edna St. Vincent Millay Edna St. Vincent Millay is my favorite poet. Her writing is descriptive, poignant, very often cheeky, and always on point, at least in my op...

Strunk and White: The Elements of Style Use the active voice . The active voice is usually more direct and vigorous than the passive: I shall always remember my first visit to B...

Wrting Prompt--Muse Fun Write a story using the muses of Greek mythology as your springboard. You can use all or one of the muses. Your story can be any genre ficti...

Interesting Quote: Justice Antonin Scalia from Yahoo! News Article "Scalia Dismisses 'Living Constitution' " by Johnathan Ewing, Associated Press Writer Quote: S...

Writing Focus: Point of View Take the following passage and rewrite it from other points of view. (See previous post from 2/2/06 "Fiction: Point of View" or cl...

A Conservatory of One Monthly Themed Writing Prompts--February Alceste The more we love our friends, the less we flatter them; it is by excusing nothing that pure love s...

Check out these authors featured on the Tavis Smiley Show Tavis Smiley showcased several interesting guests this past week in celebration of Black History Month. Their recent publications touch on t...