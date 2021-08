Word for the Week: ingenuity in·ge·nu·i·ty noun Definitions: inventiveness: cleverness and originality

Wrting Prompt--Muse Fun Write a story using the muses of Greek mythology as your springboard. You can use all or one of the muses. Your story can be any genre ficti...

Seeking Books for Review and Book Review Submissions I am seeking e-books for review as well as e-book reviews for submission. If you are submitting an e-book for review, reply to the e-mail in...

A Conservatory of One Monthly Themed Writing Prompts--February Alceste The more we love our friends, the less we flatter them; it is by excusing nothing that pure love s...

Check out these authors featured on the Tavis Smiley Show Tavis Smiley showcased several interesting guests this past week in celebration of Black History Month. Their recent publications touch on t...

Word for the Week: posterity Posterity: (noun)--1. PEOPLE IN THE FUTURE all future generations 2. ALL DESCENDANTS all of somegody's descendants --Encarta; World E...

Quote for the Week: Song of Songs The Song of Songs Chapter 3 1 B 1 On my bed at night I sought himwhom my heart loves-I sought him but I did not find him. 2 I will rise ...

A Conservatory of One Monthly Themed Writing Prompts--February Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, Often hot and fierce, But still only light and flickering....

