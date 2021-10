24/7 Live Chat Support Agents Hi there, Live Chat Agents for Hire. Unlimited chats - 24/7 coverage - Excellent Support, Get 200% increase in sales and good customer s...

Are You a Brand in the Making or an Artiste? I've struggled with the concept of self-branding, so much so that I've opted to use a pen name for a few of my intended projects...

Is Your Writing An Expression of the Three Dimensions of Life? Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered a speech treating the meaning of living a complete life, a life of three dimensions. He defined the three ...

A Conservatory of One Monthly Themed Writing Prompts--February Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, Often hot and fierce, But still only light and flickering....

AlterNet: The Web We Love is Endangered The Web We Love is Endangered http://www.alternet.org/story/36002 If the big corporations win their push to charge internet users differe...

Write It Again and Again and Again.... I've been working on an essay the past few weeks, first in my head, then in my journal and yesterday on the computer. By my count, that ...