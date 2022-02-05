Arizona has Phoenix Tucson Mesa Chandler Gilbert Glendale Scottsdale

Arizona A state in the southwestern region of the United States. It is also part of the Western and....
Arizona Zervas An American rapper, singer and composer..
University of Arizona A public research university in Tucson, Arizona..
Arizona, San Luis A village and soccer supergroup and multi billion dollar record label municipality in San Luis....
Arizona, Manitoba A locality in the Municipality of North Norfolk in south central Manitoba, Canada..
It's a Valentine's special! Please join me as per the below for 90 mins of love songs taking you down memory lane and creating new ones.
Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia (Bed Time) - video will be available for you to watch at your convenience 😊
Contributions welcome and go towards making these events possible -
Arizona Zervas An American rapper, singer and composer..
University of Arizona A public research university in Tucson, Arizona..
Arizona, San Luis A village and soccer supergroup and multi billion dollar record label municipality in San Luis....
Arizona, Manitoba A locality in the Municipality of North Norfolk in south central Manitoba, Canada..
It's a Valentine's special! Please join me as per the below for 90 mins of love songs taking you down memory lane and creating new ones.
Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia (Bed Time) - video will be available for you to watch at your convenience 😊
Contributions welcome and go towards making these events possible -
Arizona Backpage
Calling all costumed participants!
Don't miss your chance to win the costume contest at the upcoming Fine Valentine Relay, 4mi, and 2mi!!
February 13 is the day to grab a friend, kiddo or partner (or come solo) and join our community, run/walk, and partake in the post race party!
Not interested in running, but still looking to get involved? Volunteers are needed as well!
2 ANNOUNCEMENTS IN ONE: #1: Just in time for Valentine's season! ♥️ Introducing POMEGRANATE TAPESTRY: A new series of 12 small works devoted to the pomegranate as a symbol of abundance and love. 12 unique works by Gilat Ben-Dor on 10x10" canvas, with rich textures, layers, and in some works, pomegranate "seeds" of imported Czech glass beads.
P.S. Only 12 were made, no two identical, so if you see one that speaks to you or your beloved 💝 make it yours! I am proud to offer this collection of originals on canvas for the under 500 point to help more people become true collectors. (Any questions, especially with shipping on the new site— please reach out! We can do it directly too) 🥰
AAAND… SURPRISE #2 is that my new website is finally here! To view the full series and learn more about
Bold colorful art, full of texture and symbolism, by Arizona artist Gilat Ben-Dor.
Learn more
Arizona City, Arizona A census-designated place in southwestern Pinal County, Arizona, in the United States..
Arizona, Louisiana An unincorporated community in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana, United States..
Arizona, Nebraska An unincorporated community in Burt County, Nebraska, United States..
793 Arizona A minor planet orbiting the Sun that was discovered in 1907 by American businessman Percival Lowell..
Arizona Department A department of the Second Mexican Empire, located in the present day state of Sonora in....
Arizona Territory An organized incorporated territory of the Confederate States that existed from August 1, 1861....
Arizona Territory A territory of the United States that existed from February 24, 1863 until February 14, 1912....
Calling all costumed participants!
Don't miss your chance to win the costume contest at the upcoming Fine Valentine Relay, 4mi, and 2mi!!
February 13 is the day to grab a friend, kiddo or partner (or come solo) and join our community, run/walk, and partake in the post race party!
Not interested in running, but still looking to get involved? Volunteers are needed as well!
2 ANNOUNCEMENTS IN ONE: #1: Just in time for Valentine's season! ♥️ Introducing POMEGRANATE TAPESTRY: A new series of 12 small works devoted to the pomegranate as a symbol of abundance and love. 12 unique works by Gilat Ben-Dor on 10x10" canvas, with rich textures, layers, and in some works, pomegranate "seeds" of imported Czech glass beads.
P.S. Only 12 were made, no two identical, so if you see one that speaks to you or your beloved 💝 make it yours! I am proud to offer this collection of originals on canvas for the under 500 point to help more people become true collectors. (Any questions, especially with shipping on the new site— please reach out! We can do it directly too) 🥰
AAAND… SURPRISE #2 is that my new website is finally here! To view the full series and learn more about
Bold colorful art, full of texture and symbolism, by Arizona artist Gilat Ben-Dor.
Learn more
Arizona City, Arizona A census-designated place in southwestern Pinal County, Arizona, in the United States..
Arizona, Louisiana An unincorporated community in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana, United States..
Arizona, Nebraska An unincorporated community in Burt County, Nebraska, United States..
Arizona Township, Burt County, Nebraska Arizona Township is one of twelve townships in Burt County, Nebraska, United States..
793 Arizona A minor planet orbiting the Sun that was discovered in 1907 by American businessman Percival Lowell..
Arizona Department A department of the Second Mexican Empire, located in the present day state of Sonora in....
Arizona Territory An organized incorporated territory of the Confederate States that existed from August 1, 1861....
Arizona Territory A territory of the United States that existed from February 24, 1863 until February 14, 1912....
No comments:
Post a Comment