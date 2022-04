Largest Faction of Darfur Rebels Signs Peace Pact--New York Times 5/6/06 Largest Faction of Darfur Rebels Signs Peace Pact by LYDIA POLGREEN and JOEL BRINKLEY Published: May 6, 2006 KHARTOUM, Sudan, May 5 — Aft...

Book Reviews Writer Mama~How to Raise A Writing Career Alongside Your Kids Q & A with Author, Diana Abu-Jaber For the Love of Letters ~ Samara O...

Have you considered what the news of falling book sales may mean to you? "Publishers Weekly, 6/13/2007 Bookstore Sale Slides Continued in April After falling 6.8% in March, bookstore sales dropped 6.0% in...

Writing Articles Article Writing Tips Introduction to How to Write Articles 1. The Writing Process & Pre-writing 2. Research 3. The Draft 4. Re...

A Writer's Sonnet Our tragedy unfolds in these few lines. Structures piece words into art and beauty. Miracles happen within these confines, as we perform our...