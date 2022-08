Hi desire! Desire https://www.google.com/search?q=desirehendricks.penandsword@blogger.com Desire Hendricks ...

Slate Article: Why Is Beloved Beloved? the dilettante Why Is Beloved Beloved? After all the plaudits, it's time to look at the novel's merits. By Stephen Metcalf Posted...

<> SEO Max to improve ranks in 30 days <> Hi, Get a powerful SEO Boost with our all in one SEO MAX Package and beat your competition within just 1 month Whitehat SEO plan, che...

Quote from "A Love Song for Bobby Long" Bobby Long defines procrastinate: "Procrastinate--to drag one's ass in such a pathetic manner as to insure ones place in life as a...

Writer's Market Place: Writing to Heal, Writing to Grow Essays are a great way to explore ideas, emotions, processes etc. Writing to Heal, Writing to Grow provides a listing of markets which acce...

The Da Vinci Code Review from Slate.com You hear that? It's the rumbling furor created by the members of the exploitative and opportunistic money making machine which markets H...

Proposed Book Rating System from Time Out New York by Bob Eckstein Book ratings? Check out this tongue in cheek option at Time Out New York . Would such a system stunt the growth of precocious readers? http...

Tips and Take Aways: Why Writers Should Blog and How To Blog Effectively I couldn't pass up this opportunity to present a double dose of Tips and Take Aways this week. I'd planned to delve into blogging it...

Writing Prompt:Perspective~Things Past and Present This prompt is to be completed in three sessions. Session 1: Write about someplace or someone you knew as a child. Describe it or them in a...