Quote for the week: Coretta Scott King Women, if the soul of the nation is to be saved, I believe that you must become its soul. Coretta Scott King Another heroine/peaceful warr...

"This I Believe" Essay on Creativity Creative Solutions to Life's Challenges by Frank X Walker “I believe in a broad definition of... who artists are: Barbers, cooks, auto ...

Carter G. Woodson Started It All With One Week Tomorrow, African-American History month begins. It amazes me when I reflect on the fact that this celebration, which began as Negro History...

Aaron McGruder: Is He An Example of Political Consciousness Gone Adrift or Doing Good Business By Maximizing Market Dollars for the Revolution? This articl...

Word for the Week: evolution evolution SYLLABICATION: ev·o·lu·tion NOUN: 1. A gradual process in which something changes into a different and usually more complex or be...

Craft--Fiction--Imagination As writers, we apprentice ourselves to the world. Art, in this instance writing, can influence and shape the world, but there are many occas...

Mechanics--The Elements of Style Hello All! Our grammar text for the month will be The Elements of Style . For many people, it holds the honor of being the first style and ...

Word for the Week: resolute Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary resolute[1,adjective] Main Entry: 1res·o·lute Function: adjective Etymology: Latin resolutus , past parti...