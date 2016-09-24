Book Reviews Writer Mama~How to Raise A Writing Career Alongside Your Kids Q & A with Author, Diana Abu-Jaber For the Love of Letters ~ Samara O...

Quote from "A Love Song for Bobby Long" Bobby Long defines procrastinate: "Procrastinate--to drag one's ass in such a pathetic manner as to insure ones place in life as a...

How High the Price of Success? Literary writers in search of publication often find themselves stuck between paying the bills and honestly representing their artistic visi...

How to Write Articles in Six Easy Steps: Revision Revision After you have completed your draft, you are ready to make the necessary revisions. At this point, it is time to turn to the guid...

Bonsais, minimarshmallows and Lilliput Writing Prompt Why are we fascinated with things in miniature? Some things are made smaller to make them playthings or more accessible to ...

Word for the Week: What's sacrosanct in your life? sac‧ro‧sanct –adjective 1.extremely sacred or inviolable: a sacrosanct chamber in the temple. 2.not to be entered or trespassed upon: She c...

How To Write A Love Letter Part I: Start With A Loving State of Mind Love letters serve a dual purpose. They express the feelings of the lover to their beloved and they affirm the beloved as a lovable and hope...

Tookie Williams--If executed, will he become a martyr? Tookie Williams is the self-acknowledged co-founder of the Crips, as such, he bears some burden of the responsibilty for a few generations o...

Interesting Quote--Montesquieu, Spirit of Laws "So many are the advantages which monarchs gain by clemency, so greatly does it raise their fame, and endear them to their subjects, th...