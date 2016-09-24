Merry Christmas: Twelve Days of Books to Beg, Borrow or Buy For some of us, the Christmas Season is just beginning. For the remainder of this week through January 5, we celebrate the birth of Jesus an...

Book Reviews Writer Mama~How to Raise A Writing Career Alongside Your Kids Q & A with Author, Diana Abu-Jaber For the Love of Letters ~ Samara O...

Christina Rosetti (1830-1894) Monna Innominata: A Sonnet Of Sonnets by Christina Georgina Rossetti Lo d{`i} che han detto a' dolci amici addio. DANTE Amor, con q...

Tips and Take Aways: Good to Know Basics for Beginning Writers http://www.sfwa.org/writing/basics.htm Query Letters http://www.writers.net/articles/writers/query_letters.p...

Characters, Graphics and Writing with Icons Writing Prompt In this media saturated age, most people have favorite icons, characters or graphics, Mickey Mouse, Hello Kitty, horses (es...

Let's Take A Walk With Nikki Giovanni Writing Prompt Nikki Giovanni is a poet who's work is easy to revisit. Whenever I open a book of her poems, I find a bit that seems as...

There Are Endless Ways To Say One Word, Love. "Of what does a true kiss consist? Ambrosia on which gods subsist, Tremendous heat which sun can't give, God's heaven in one mo...